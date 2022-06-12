Tamil Nadu Home, Health Secretaries transferred in major reshuffle

As part of a major reshuffle, Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan on Sunday was shifted to Food Department, with the government transferring a total of 37 IAS officials.

S K Prabakar, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Prohibition and Excise Department is posted as Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner of Revenue Administration.

K Phanindra Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary/Commissioner, Commercial Taxes has replaced Prabakar in the Home Department. Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Radhakrishnan is now posted as Principal Secretary, Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection Department replacing Md.Nasimuddin, who is posted as Additional Chief Secretary to Government, Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department.

P Senthil Kumar, Principal Secretary/Officer on Special Duty, Health and Family Welfare is posted as Principal Secretary, Health Department, replacing Radhakrishnan.

Kumar is a 1995 batch IAS officer. A postgraduate in agriculture, the 53-year old officer has a doctorate degree as well. Radhakrishnan, who has hands-on experience in tackling crisis situations, was brought back as Health Secretary on June 12, 2020 when fresh COVID-19 cases were on the rise during the first wave of pandemic.

The 55-year old Radhakrishnan, a veterinary doctor (MVSc), was the Health Secretary from September 2012 till February 2019. He was succeeded by Beela Rajesh and Radhakrishnan replaced her exactly 2 years ago. After the DMK assumed office in May 2021 and following transfer of officials, the Madras High Court had observed that continuity is maintained by the government as regards the office of the state Health Secretary. It was to make sure that there is no loss of momentum in continuing the fight against COVID-19, the court had said then, while hearing a virus-related matter.

Radhakrishnan was the district collector of Nagapattinam when the coastal region was ravaged by the tsunami in 2004 and he was credited for swift relief and rehabilitation measures. A 1992 batch IAS officer, he has also been a Special Nodal Officer for Greater Chennai Corporation to coordinate coronavirus related issues with the civic body chief.

Radhakrishnan was among top state officials to keep tabs on the treatment of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016 at the Apollo Hospitals till her demise in December that year. In total 37, IAS officers have been transferred.