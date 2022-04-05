Tamil Nadu govt forms expert panel to study federal fiscal powers of state related to GST

The Tamil Nadu government constituted an expert panel under the chairmanship of Arvind Datar in a bid to ensure that the government takes informed decisions and steps to ensure the federal fiscal powers of the state are protected and revenue leakages are plugged, with an improvement in compliance.

According to an office order issued on April 2, taking reference from the Revised Budget Speech 2021-22 of Tamil Nadu Finance Minister PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, the state government has established “an advisory council to develop a Federal Fiscal Model with renowned experts on legislation involving revenue and taxation (including GST).”

The terms of reference of the panel includes — “to study fiscal powers of state with special reference towards GST. To study the levy of Cesses and Surcharges by the Union and its impact on the State 's finances and analyze the fiscal scenario of the State,” the order said.

Terms also specify that “to identify the problems with the institutional mechanisms that support GST which include the independence of decision makers, and constitution of GST Tribunal. To identify the compliance issues faced by the large Industries, MSMEs, Service Sector and Consumers in order to bring them to the notice of the GST Council,” will also be a key area of analysis.

The panel will also look into identifying “difficulties with respect to GST rates applied to various commodities. To suggest strategies to improve GST collections and other taxes of the State and to study the best practices adopted in other states with respect to GST including use of technology and artificial intelligence to identify tax evasion.”

Arvind P. Datar, senior advocate of Supreme Court of India, leads the Chairmanship of the panel along with members — K Vaitheeswaran, advocate, Madras High Court; G Natarajan, Advocate, Madras High Court; Suresh Raman, Vice President and Region Head, TCS-Service Sector; Srivats Ram, Managing Director, Wheels India Limited and K Velmurugan, President, Hosur Small and Tiny Industries Association.