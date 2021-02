At least 11 workers were killed and 36 others were injured as the explosion ripped through fireworks factory near Sattur in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu, police said on Friday. The incident took place while some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks, police said.

Ten fire engines from various locations were rushed to the spot to douse the fire in the factory at Acchankulam village. Those injured in the fire were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police officer Raj Narayanan said.

The Prime Minister's office has approved an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of those killed in the incident and Rs 50,000 each to those who are seriously injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Fire at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, is saddening. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recovers soon. Authorities are working on the ground to assist those affected."

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of deceased and Rs 1 lakh for critically injured. "I have instructed district authorities and medical experts to give the best treatment to the injured. I have asked the local administration to ensure that families of the deceased and injured are informed and necessary arrangements are made. I have also asked district authorities to inspect such industries on regular basis," Palaniswami said.

President Ram Nath Kovind also offered his condolences saying, "The grievous tragedy in a firecracker unit resulting in loss of lives in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, is most unfortunate. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families coping with the sudden demise of their dear ones. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi offered his condolences and appealed to the state government to provide immediate support. "Heartfelt condolences to the victims of the firecracker factory fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. It’s heart-wrenching to think of those still trapped inside. I appeal to the state government to provide immediate rescue, support & relief.