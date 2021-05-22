Tamil Nadu extends lockdown by one week from May 24: Know what’s allowed and what’s not Updated : May 22, 2021 18:51:37 IST Shops will remain open till 9:00 pm for only two days on May 22 and 23 to allow people purchase essential goods. Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the strict lockdown for one more week after a meeting with medical experts and the representatives of political parties. In Chennai and other districts, the horticulture department in coordination with local bodies will supply essential commodities like vegetables and groceries. Published : May 22, 2021 06:51 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply