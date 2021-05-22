  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home India

Tamil Nadu extends lockdown by one week from May 24: Know what’s allowed and what’s not

Updated : May 22, 2021 18:51:37 IST

Shops will remain open till 9:00 pm for only two days on May 22 and 23 to allow people purchase essential goods.
Chief Minister MK Stalin announced the strict lockdown for one more week after a meeting with medical experts and the representatives of political parties.
In Chennai and other districts, the horticulture department in coordination with local bodies will supply essential commodities like vegetables and groceries.
Tamil Nadu extends lockdown by one week from May 24: Know what’s allowed and what’s not
Published : May 22, 2021 06:51 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Sebi doubles overseas investment limit of AIF, VCF to USD 1,500 mn

Sebi doubles overseas investment limit of AIF, VCF to USD 1,500 mn

COVID 2nd wave: Rural unemployment doubles in 1 week; experts discuss measures to address the crisis

COVID 2nd wave: Rural unemployment doubles in 1 week; experts discuss measures to address the crisis

JSW Steel Q4 results: Net profit zooms 1,717% YoY to Rs 4,191 crore; beats estimates

JSW Steel Q4 results: Net profit zooms 1,717% YoY to Rs 4,191 crore; beats estimates

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement