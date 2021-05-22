Tamil Nadu extends lockdown by one week from May 24: Know what’s allowed and what’s not

The Tamil Nadu government on Saturday (May 22) extended the lockdown in the entire state effective from 9:00 pm on May 24 till May 31 with no relaxation due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

The government this time has imposed stricter curbs after the medical committee of the state recommended a complete lockdown for a fortnight. Tamil Nadu reported 36, 184 fresh COVID-19 cases and 467 deaths on May 21.

Chief minister MK Stalin announced the strict lockdown for one more week after a meeting with medical experts and the representatives of political parties.

To ensure no hardships are faced by the public before the lockdown comes into effect, the government has lifted the restriction on the opening of shops. Shops will remain open till 9:00 pm for only two days on May 22 and 23 to allow people to purchase essential goods. Buses will also be allowed to operate for inter-district travel for these two days only.

What is allowed

# Pharmacies, milk and water deliveries, and newspaper distribution

# In Chennai and other districts, the horticulture department in coordination with local bodies will supply essential commodities like vegetables and groceries through vehicles.

# Only Secretariat and government departments engaged in essential services allowed to function.

# Private company employees, banks, insurance companies, IT/ITES companies are to work from home only.

# E-commerce activity permitted from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm.

# Restaurants and hotels to be opened from 6:00 am to 10:00 am, 12 noon to 3:00 pm, and 6:00 pm to 9: 00 pm with no dine service and the only takeaway is permitted.

# Online food deliveries are allowed from 6:00 am to 10:00 am.

# Petrol bunks and ATMs will function normally.

# Inter-district travel will be allowed only for medical reasons and funerals with valid e-pass issued by the Government.

# E-registration passes not required for traveling within the district for medical reasons.

# Movement of agricultural products are allowed

# Transport vehicles carrying essential commodities will be allowed to operate. Freight vehicles will also be allowed to operate.