Tamil Nadu devotees donate Rs 5 crore to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for expansion of temple in Chennai

The Local Advisory Committee has identified a parcel of land valued at Rs 35 crore, strategically located beside the existing temple, which will be used for the expansion of the existing temple premises.

A group of devotees from Tamil Nadu on Monday donated Rs 5 crore to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). The donation is expected to be used for the purchase of land for the expansion of the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Chennai. During a ceremony conducted at Annamayya Bhavan, 9 donors, led by the president of TTD's Local Advisory Committee for Tamil Nadu, Sekhar Reddy, submitted a demand draft to TTD's chairman, Y V Subba Reddy.

This significant contribution has been made towards the proposed purchase of land adjacent to the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple situated on Venkatanarayana Road in the T Nagar area of Chennai. The Local Advisory Committee has identified a parcel of land valued at Rs 35 crore, strategically located beside the existing temple, which will be used for the expansion of the existing temple premises.

This recent contribution adds to the ongoing fundraising efforts by other donors, who have already collectively donated over Rs 8 crore towards the acquisition of the targeted land parcel. The TTD trust, which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati , Andhra Pradesh, has been entrusted with the responsibility of overseeing the temple's expansion work.

Furthermore, the TTD is actively involved in various development projects. The outgoing chairman of the trust board, YV Subba Reddy, recently announced in a press release that the TTD is allocating a substantial amount of Rs 300 crore for various projects. Among these projects, equipment worth Rs 76 crore will be procured for the Sri Padmavathi Children's Heart Centre.

In addition to the healthcare facility, the TTD has allotted funds for crucial infrastructure improvements. An allocation of Rs 24 crore has been designated for the construction of protective walls along the ghat roads, with the aim of preventing road accidents.

Notably, a queue complex similar to the renowned Vaikuntam queue complex in Tirumala will be constructed in Tiruchanoor, supported by a budget of Rs 23.5 crore. Moreover, funds have been earmarked for the expansion of the SV Ayurvedic Hospital and the ayurvedic college's girls' hostel, with allocations of Rs 14 crore and Rs 3 crore, respectively.

As a part of these efforts, developmental works will be conducted at the Vakulamatha Temple with Srivani Trust funds, with a budget of Rs 10 crore. Moreover, the construction of 26 additional temples under Srivani Trust Funds is set to commence, supported by a release of Rs 119 crore for the final phase of Srinivasa Setu works and related projects.