Tamil Nadu suicide prompts CM MK Stalin to plan emergency law against online rummy

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has ordered the formation of a committee to pass an emergency law against online rummy after the death of a woman in the state by suicide has triggered outrage.

The order follows a June 6 incident, when reportedly, a woman committed suicide after she lost Rs 3 lakh and 20 sovereigns of gold in an online rummy game.

There have been other cases of suicides due to online gaming in the state in the recent past and there is political pressure on the state government to act.

As per a News18 report, AIADMK coordinator O Paneerselvam urged the Tamil Nadu government to take concrete steps against online gambling that has been responsible for bringing “many families to the streets.”

The committee will be headed by Madras High Court Justice (Retired) K. Chandru.

According to the state government, the committee will submit its report in two weeks.

The other members of the committee are IIT technology expert Shankaraman, founder of SNEHA and psychologist Lakshmi Vijayakumar and Additional Director General of Police Vinit Dev Wankhede.

The previous AIADMK government had brought an ordinance banning online gambling but it was stayed by the Madras High Court, which stated that "the ban would be unconstitutional".

"Unlike the previous government, we will enact a proper and a firm law to eradicate this social evil," said Stalin in a tweet, while announcing the formation of the committee.