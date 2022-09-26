    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Tamil Nadu cabinet approves ordinance to ban online gambling

    Tamil Nadu cabinet approves ordinance to ban online gambling

    Tamil Nadu cabinet approves ordinance to ban online gambling
    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Cabinet-level discussions over the ordinance against online gambling have been on in Tamil Nadu for months now. Calls to ban online gambling have been getting louder after instances of suicides were reported in the state over alleged losses to online gambling. 

    The Tamil Nadu cabinet approved an ordinance to ban online gambling in the state and the same is awaiting assent from the state governor before promulgation.
    
    Last year, the government constituted a panel under retired High Court Justice K Chandru to study the impact of online gambling. The panel’s report to the Tamil Nadu government advocated a ban on gambling, rehabilitation of addicts.
    This isn’t the first time the government has passed an ordinance to ban online gambling. In 2021, an earlier ordinance against online gambling was struck down by the Madras High Court as it said a blanket ban on online gambling was "excessive and disproportionate".
    Recently, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin promised a stricter law against online gambling that would pass legal muster.
     
