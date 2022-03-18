Tamil Nadu Budget 2022: Revenue deficit reduces for the first time in eight years

For the first time in eight years, Tamil Nadu’s revenue deficit has registered a decline, said the state’s finance minister Palanivel Thiagarajan.

"This year, Tamil Nadu will see a reduction in the absolute level of revenue deficit by over Rs 7,000 crore, which reverses an alarming trend of increasing revenue deficits every year since 2014," said Thiagarajan, while presenting the state budget for 2022 on the floor of the assembly.

The finance minister added that the revenue deficit number was projected to be Rs 51,781 crore in FY 23, which was in stark contrast to the Rs 55,000-crore figure projected according to initial budgetary estimates.

The state’s fiscal deficit is projected to display an admirable climb-down from 4.61 percent to 3.80 percent in FY 23, according to the state budget. Tamil Nadu’s tax revenues are at Rs 1.22 lakh crore for FY 22, estimated to increase to Rs 1.43 lakh crore in the next fiscal.

However, the end of the GST compensation era, scheduled to take place on June 30, 2022, Thiagarajan warned, could have an adverse impact on tax revenues for the state on account of a projected loss of Rs 20,000 crore by way of the stoppage.

Key Budgetary Allocations

Perhaps the most celebrated of Thiagarajan’s budgetary allocations is a sum of Rs 1,000 per month as an allowance to every girl student from government schools in Tamil Nadu, pursuing higher education. "This allocation is expected to benefit nearly 5 lakh girl students in the state," Thiagarajan said.

Other big-ticket allocations were along expected lines: Rs 27,901 crore towards public welfare, Rs 3,384 crore towards water management, with an additional Rs 500 crore allotted for flood mitigation projects in Chennai. Over 3,000 crore, the FM said, would be utilized for providing piped drinking water under the Jal Jeevan Scheme. The government has set aside over Rs 1,019 crore to enhance facilities at all state-run government hospitals.

Infrastructure Announcements

One of the most celebrated budgetary announcements from the FM’s speech was a proposal to increase FSI or Floor Space Index along the Chennai Metro Rail corridor, in an attempt to boost the development of real estate projects in the vicinity. Further, the state budget allocated Rs 3,200 crore for the Prime Minister’s Model Housing Board scheme, and another Rs 500 crore for the construction of 1,000 more homes for members of the Irular tribe.

The budget announced allocations of Rs 50,000 crore towards the construction of industrial parks in Vellore and Coimbatore, and another allotment of Rs 32,667 crore to the industries department for the development of logistics and supply chain systems.

Tamil Nadu, the FM said, would also play host to a 'Knowledge City’ that will run as a world-class education hub, while a smaller allotment of Rs 50 crore has been set aside as an ‘emerging sector seed fund’ to help start-ups grow.

The budget said the government would procure 2,000 new BS-6 diesel buses and an additional 500 electric buses to aid state transportation.