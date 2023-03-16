Tamil Nadu BJP backs proposed ban on online rummy

BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has told reporters that the BJP did not have any “alternative opinions” on the question of banning online gamblining including rummy and other games.

Amid the ongoing efforts of the Tamil Nadu government to ban online rummy and poker, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Vanathi Srinivasan has said that the party would back the proposed ban on online gambling. National President of the Women's Wing of BJP told reporters that the party did not have any "alternative opinions" on questioning the ban on online rummy and other games.

"For us online rummy should be banned to save people. The government should not consider this as a matter of honour, but should pay attention to it legally,” the Coimbatore South MLA told reporters on Wednesday.

This is not the first time that the state BJP has spoken up against online gambling on games like rummy and poker. In 2021, the AIADMK-led NDA government tried to enact a similar ban but the law was struck down by the Madras High Court. The court stated that the government had not given enough proof and reasoning in their legislation.

Once, the MK Stalin-led DMK came to power in the state after the May 2021 elections, the new government set about to form a new legislation to enact a ban on online gaming. The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed the ‘The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, 2022’ on October 19 which was then sent to state governor R N Ravi. The government had even brought an ordinance on the same effect until the act was passed and put into effect.

However, Ravi sent back the bill to the state assembly for reconsideration as he believed that the state government had “no legislative competence” on the issue of imposing such a ban, Deccan Herald reported citing sources.

BJP state chief K Annamalai at the time had reiterated that the party was in support of banning online gambling and had asked the government to make the communication from the Governor over the bill public to understand the issue. "Tamil Nadu BJP is against online gambling. The party will support the efforts to bring an act against it," he said.

However, the Tamil Nadu Cabinet decided to re-enact the bill last Thursday and send it again to the Governor. This will be the second time that the state assembly has re-enacted a bill sent back for reconsideration by Ravi, the previous being the contentious NEET legislation in the state.

"Since the court has said that the State Assembly has the powers to enact such legislation, we wonder on what grounds the Governor has returned the Bill. After studying the reasons spelt out by the Governor, Chief Minister MK Stalin will clarify the issue. If the State Assembly adopts this Bill again and sends it to the Governor again, he must give his assent for this. As per the law, he cannot deny assent to a Bill sent to him for the second time,” Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathy said.

Moreover, while a state governor cannot deny assent to any legislation sent back to him for the second time, they do have the power to refer the matter to the state's High Court for review. The Tamil Nadu government is planning on re-enacting the bill during the Budget Session beginning March 20.