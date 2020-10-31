India Tamil Nadu allows schools, colleges, cinemas to resume from November Updated : October 31, 2020 09:27 PM IST Schools, all colleges, research and other educational institutions, besides hostels would be allowed to open from November 16, Tamil Nadu chief minister said. Using upto 50 percent seats, cinema theatres, and multiplexes and zoos and amusement parks shall all resume functioning from November 10. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.