Tamil Nadu allows schools, colleges, cinemas to resume from November

Updated : October 31, 2020 09:27 PM IST

Schools, all colleges, research and other educational institutions, besides hostels would be allowed to open from November 16, Tamil Nadu chief minister said.
Using upto 50 percent seats, cinema theatres, and multiplexes and zoos and amusement parks shall all resume functioning from November 10.
