Tamil Nadu allows Jallikattu with strict COVID-19 restrictions

Tamil Nadu has decided to go ahead with Jallikattu in the backdrop of a COVID-19 resurgence. In an order on January 10, the government permitted the conduct of Jallikattu, a popular traditional bull-taming sport in the state, during the Pongal festival with stringent COVID-19 safety norms in place.

The government made it mandatory for both the bull owners and their assistants who register their animals for the sport as well as the tamers to produce a fully-vaccinated certificate besides RT-PCR test negative report at least 48 hours before the event. They would be provided identity cards to participate in the event, a government order passed on January 10 said.

"Only the bull owner and its trainer would be allowed during the registration. Those with valid identity cards provided by the district administration, alone, will be allowed inside the arena," the order said.

As in 2021, for this year’s Jallikattu the government again restricted the number of spectators to 150 in open spaces or 50 per cent of the seating capacity (whichever is less). "Spectators should also produce fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 certificate and RT-PCR negative report, two days before the event," the government order said and added that strict social distancing norms will be enforced.

It further directed the organisers and the participants to refrain from harming the bulls that take part in Jallikattu. "Owing to COVID-19, only 300 tamers would be allowed to participate in the Jallikattu, Manjuvirattu and Vadamadu," it said.