It’s official. Tamil Nadu missed out on reporting over 400 COVID-19 deaths since March, when early Coronavirus cases began being reported in the state. On Wednesday, state health secretary, J Radhakrishnan said that the deaths of 444 persons that the state failed to add to its tally, would be included in the toll retrospectively. This now takes the total death toll in the state to 3,144 from what would have otherwise been 2,700, today.

“As per Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, all deaths of those who tested positive for the Coronavirus must be declared as COVID-19 deaths, irrespective of underlying or antecedent cause of death,” said the Tamil Nadu Government’s daily COVID-19 bulletin on Wednesday, “Therefore, a committee was constituted to compare death details from institutions and death details obtained from burial grounds,” the state government’s daily bulletin said on Wednesday.

“The committee has recommended that an additional 444 deaths would also fall under the category of COVID-19 deaths as per ICMR guidelines, though such cases were medically considered deaths due to co-morbidities or other terminal illnesses,” the bulletin added.

The Tamil Nadu Government has said that a weekly reconciliation report would be submitted to the government, in order to reconcile unaccounted COVID-19 deaths. In June, reports emerged that the Tamil Nadu Government was under-reporting COVID-19 deaths. A prominent newspaper reported that the Greater Corporation of Chennai’s death register had 460 COVID-19 deaths on record, while the Directorate of Public Health’s death toll stood at 224, only.

On Wednesday, Tamil Nadu registered its highest single day spike of 5,849 COVID-19 cases, with Chennai’ accounting for 1,171 of these cases. The state’s test tally is the highest nationwide, with 58,475 tests conducted on Wednesday alone. A total of 74 deaths were registered today.