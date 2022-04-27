In a tragic incident near Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, 11 people were electrocuted during a chariot procession after a temple car came in contact with a high tension transmission line, police said on Wednesday. The deceased include three children.

The tragic incident occurred near Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed, when it came in to contact with a high power voltage overhead line, police and eyewitnesses have stated. The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact. The injured were admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.

Tamil Nadu | At least 10 people died after a temple car (of chariot festival) came in contact with a live wire in the Thanjavur district. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/clhjADE6J3 — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2022 Preliminary investigation show that the incident took place at the early hours of the day at around 3 am. The procession, decorated with flowers and light, was returning to the temple. This procession is a nine decade old practice. It is organised by the villagers in memory of Thirunavukarasar, a Shaivite saint. Preliminary investigation show that the incident took place at the early hours of the day at around 3 am. The procession, decorated with flowers and light, was returning to the temple. This procession is a nine decade old practice. It is organised by the villagers in memory of Thirunavukarasar, a Shaivite saint.

Deeply pained by the mishap in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. I hope those injured recover soon: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) April 27, 2022

PM also announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the bereaved families. Those injured in the mishap would be given a monetary help of Rs. 50,000.

(With inputs from PTI)

