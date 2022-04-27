Cross
  Tamil Nadu: 11 electrocuted as temple procession car comes in contact with power line in Thanjavur

Tamil Nadu: 11 electrocuted as temple procession car comes in contact with power line in Thanjavur

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
The tragic incident occurred at around 3 am near Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. A temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed, when it came in contact with a high power voltage overhead line. Those who suffered injuries were admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College. The deceased include three children.

In a tragic incident near Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, 11 people were electrocuted during a chariot procession after a temple car came in contact with a high tension transmission line, police said on Wednesday. The deceased include three children.
The tragic incident occurred near Kalimedu when the Appar temple chariot procession was underway. The temple car was negotiating a turn and faced some obstacle before being reversed, when it came in to contact with a high power voltage overhead line, police and eyewitnesses have stated. The people standing on the chariot were thrown in the impact. The injured were admitted to the Thanjavur Medical College.
Preliminary investigation show that the incident took place at the early hours of the day at around 3 am.  The procession, decorated with flowers and light, was returning to the temple. This procession is a nine decade old practice. It is organised by the villagers in memory of Thirunavukarasar, a Shaivite saint.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin rushed to the scene. He announced a monetary compensation of five lakh to families of the deceased. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and shared condolences for the families.
PM also announced an ex gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each from PMNRF to the bereaved families.  Those injured in the mishap would be given a monetary help of Rs. 50,000.
(With inputs from PTI)
