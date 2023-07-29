homeindia NewsTamil Nadu | Explosion at firecracker unit kills eight people

Tamil Nadu | Explosion at firecracker unit kills eight people

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 29, 2023 3:04:21 PM IST (Published)

Some homes and shops located near the firecracker unit were also damaged because of the explosion.

Eight people were killed an in a firecracker unit's explosion in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu on Saturday.
The explosion also left many people injured, who were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Some homes and shops located near the firecracker unit were also damaged because of the explosion.

The police and fire brigade services rushed to the location to rescue the affected persons.
Also Read: Manipur | CBI files FIR in viral video case, state to provide compensation to kin of those who died in violence
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Tamil Nadu

Recommended Articles

View All

Coach-Soch | Twitter rebranding — here's the answer whether an ‘X’ factor or a fixation that prompted the change

Jul 29, 2023 IST5 Min Read

World Hepatitis Day-2023 | Understanding this liver disease — types, causes, symptoms and management

Jul 28, 2023 IST4 Min Read

Beyond Binaries | No-Confidence Motion in Parliament — here's an efficacy assessment and the opposition plan

Jul 28, 2023 IST5 Min Read

Share Buybacks Explained: The difference between tender offer and open market buybacks

Jul 28, 2023 IST6 Min Read