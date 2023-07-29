Tamil Nadu | Explosion at firecracker unit kills eight people

1 Min Read
Some homes and shops located near the firecracker unit were also damaged because of the explosion.
Eight people were killed an in a firecracker unit's explosion in Krishnagiri district, Tamil Nadu on Saturday.
The explosion also left many people injured, who were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.
The police and fire brigade services rushed to the location to rescue the affected persons.
