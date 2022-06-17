Tall idols may be back this Ganesh Chaturthi as BMC likely to cap height at 10 feet: Report

Cross
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)
Looks like the trend of gigantic Ganesha idols is set to return after a gap of two years in Mumbai. This year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is considering to cap the height at 10 feet compared to the 3-4 feet tall idols allowed last year, Maharashtra Times reported.
The restrictions on the height of Ganesha idols were announced due to fears of large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic as hordes of devotees throng the ‘Sarvajanik Mandals'.
Earlier, the idols could be as tall as 22 feet in the state where the festival is celebrated for 10 days.
Last year, the state home department had also advised festival organisers to postpone immersion of idols.
Apart from the curbs, the government had also advised people to use metal or marble Ganesha idols at home. Those who used clay were asked to immerse the idols at home or in nearby artificial ponds.
Processions to mark the arrival and immersion of Ganesha were also discontinued  as they attracted crowds.
In May 2020, the Central Pollution Control Board had issued guidelines banning the use of plaster of paris (PoP) idols for the Ganesh Chaturthi. However, the ban was postponed for a year when idol makers expressed fear of losing their livelihood because of the new rule.
After two years, the BMC has sent a notice to sculptors instructing them to refrain from making PoP idols this year, Mid Day reported.
