india News

Read Time
2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 20, 2022 4:43:56 PM IST (Updated)

The ASI has been asked to clear the outstanding dues within 15 days by the Agra's Nagar Nigam. However, the officials have called it a mistake saying that the monument is not liable to pay any tax.

For the first time in its 370-year history, the Taj Mahal in Agra has been served notices for property tax worth Rs 1.40 lakh and a water bill worth Rs 1 crore by the city's municipal corporation. Officials of the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) have called it a mistake in an official notice, Hindustan Times reported.  Both the Taj Mahal and the Agra fort have been served notices for outstanding bills by various units of the Uttar Pradesh government. As per Raj Kumar Patel, ASI's superintending archaeologist in Agra, three notices have been received so far -- two for the Taj Mahal and one for the Agra Fort.

The ASI has been asked to clear the outstanding dues within 15 days, after which the property (Taj Mahal) would be ‘attached’ if the tax is not cleared.
The ASI said that the monument is not liable to pay any taxes.
ALSO READ:
Parliament LIVE updates: Lok Sabha MP says all school, college students must be screened to curb drug use
“First of all, property tax or house tax is not applicable to monument premises. Uttar Pradesh laws have this provision too and so do other states. As for the water notice, in the past, no such demand has been made and we do not have any water connection that we use for any commercial purposes. The lawns that we maintain inside the Taj complex are for public service and there is no question of dues,” Dr Patel told NDTV.
As per the HT report, the Nagar Nigam officials said that the demand was first raised in 2017 and now a letter has been served to the ASI.
The ASI officials said that the Taj Mahal was declared a protected monument in 1920 and in its 370-year-old history, no house or water tax had been levied on the monument.
ALSO READ:   Mumbai: BMC prohibits officers, staffers from speaking to media
As per the Times of India, an investigation had been ordered into how the notices had been issued, a senior municipal officer in Agra said.
The Taj Mahal is a world heritage site located on the south bank of the Yamuna River in Agra. Built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his favourite wife Mumtaz Mahal, the monument attracts a huge number of tourists every year.
(Edited by : Sudarsanan Mani)
First Published:  IST
