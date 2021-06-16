Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • india>
    • Taj Mahal reopens for tourists after two months; check guidelines here

    Taj Mahal reopens for tourists after two months; check guidelines here

    Profile image
    By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    Taj Mahal along with 3,692 monuments and 50 museums across India has reopened for visitors after being closed for two months due to COVID-19.

    Taj Mahal reopens for tourists after two months; check guidelines here
    Taj Mahal along with 3,692 monuments and 50 museums across India reopened on Wednesday after being closed for two months. The monument will be sanitized thrice a day and only 650 people will be allowed to enter at one point of time with all COVID-19 protocols strictly being followed. Last year, the monument had remained close between March 17 and September 21.
    “Today @MinOfCultureGoI has given approval to @ASIGoI to duly open all the monuments of India from 16 June 2021. Tourists can visit the monuments following Covid rules. Good luck to all,” minister of the state of culture and tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel tweeted on Monday.
    Guidelines to follow while visiting Taj Mahal:
    • Only online booking will be allowed with a limit of five tickets per phone number. No ticket counter sales will be entertained.
    • It is mandatory to wear masks at all times, sanitize hands and undergo a thermal screening before entering the premises.
    • Social distancing has to be maintanied.
    • No one is allowed to touch any object and visitors carry their own water bottles and personal hand sanitizers.
      • While monuments such as Ajanta Caves are now open, Delhi’s iconic Red Fort will remain closed. The Red Fort has remained closed since January 19 due to the rise in bird flu cases inside the premises and the January 26 violence by protestors that resulted in damage at the entry points and ticket area.
      Meanwhile, India on Wednesday saw a slight increase in its daily coronavirus disease tally after 62,224 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 29,633,105, according to the Union health ministry.
      (Edited by: By Aditi Gautam)
      First Published:  IST
      Tags
      Previous Article

      Govt likely to announce new credit guarantee scheme for COVID-related medical facilities

      Next Article

      In Pics | COVID-19 data highlights for June 16: Active caseload falls below 9-lakh mark; new fatalities below 3,000

      Market Movers

      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      Adani Ports706.70 -55.15
      Tata Steel1,142.15 -32.15
      JSW Steel705.40 -19.70
      Hindalco380.25 -10.60
      Power Grid Corp242.15 -5.45
      CompanyPriceChange%Loss
      Power Grid Corp242.10 -5.40
      IndusInd Bank1,014.05 -19.50
      Reliance2,211.65 -38.05
      Larsen1,490.65 -20.30
      UltraTechCement6,582.00 -84.05
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      TATA Cons. Prod735.90 16.40
      NTPC119.80 2.00
      Nestle17,965.20 280.40
      ONGC126.70 1.35
      HUL2,407.90 15.95
      CompanyPriceChange%Gain
      NTPC119.80 1.90
      Nestle17,972.45 292.95
      ONGC126.65 1.30
      Bajaj Finserv11,889.85 90.80
      HUL2,409.15 18.00

      Currency

      CompanyPriceChng%Chng
      Dollar-Rupee73.32250.01000.01
      Euro-Rupee88.8600-0.0700-0.08
      Pound-Rupee103.46200.16300.16
      Rupee-100 Yen0.66690.00080.11
      View More