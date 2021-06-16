Taj Mahal reopens for tourists after two months; check guidelines here

Taj Mahal along with 3,692 monuments and 50 museums across India reopened on Wednesday after being closed for two months. The monument will be sanitized thrice a day and only 650 people will be allowed to enter at one point of time with all COVID-19 protocols strictly being followed. Last year, the monument had remained close between March 17 and September 21.

“Today @MinOfCultureGoI has given approval to @ASIGoI to duly open all the monuments of India from 16 June 2021. Tourists can visit the monuments following Covid rules. Good luck to all,” minister of the state of culture and tourism, Prahlad Singh Patel tweeted on Monday.

Guidelines to follow while visiting Taj Mahal:

Only online booking will be allowed with a limit of five tickets per phone number. No ticket counter sales will be entertained.

It is mandatory to wear masks at all times, sanitize hands and undergo a thermal screening before entering the premises.

Social distancing has to be maintanied.

No one is allowed to touch any object and visitors carry their own water bottles and personal hand sanitizers.

While monuments such as Ajanta Caves are now open, Delhi’s iconic Red Fort will remain closed. The Red Fort has remained closed since January 19 due to the rise in bird flu cases inside the premises and the January 26 violence by protestors that resulted in damage at the entry points and ticket area.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday saw a slight increase in its daily coronavirus disease tally after 62,224 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours, taking the caseload to 29,633,105, according to the Union health ministry.