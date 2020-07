With lockdowns, quarantines, unlock and relocks, the first half of 2020 was unlike any other year we’ve seen before. While people across the country spent months staying indoors, many took to cooking at home, while for others, ordering from restaurants and food delivery services became a lifeline.

Data put out by food delivery app Swiggy revealed what the country binged on during the lockdown of the past months.

Such was the reliance on the platform by many -- it says it got roughly 65,000 meal orders at 8 pm everyday to make sure food arrives in time for dinner.

For India Biryani is bae

According to Swiggy, while the quarantine has opened a Pandora’s box of behavioral changes that have become the ‘new normal’, some old habits die hard.

For instance, India's love for biryani continues to grow. Data shows that when people weren’t whipping up dalgonas or baking banana bread, they found comfort in their biryanis, which continued to rule the roost with nearly 5.5 lakh orders. Clearly, no distancing rules applied to the perennial favourite!

This was followed by orders for butter naan and masala dosa, which came a distant second and third at 3.35 lakh and 3.31 lakh orders.

While some were busy showing off their culinary skills on social media every day, a large set of consumers resorted to the evergreen college hack of living on instant noodles.

Around 3,50,000 packets of this ideal easy to cook meal were ordered during the lockdown.

Sweet craving

Swiggy said that the decadent choco lava cake grabbed the top desserts slot, with around 1.29 lakh orders being placed. The humble gulab jamun and chic butterscotch mousse cake followed suit.

Swiggy also delivered nearly 1.2 lakh cakes for virtual celebrations.

Apart from food, Swiggy’s order analysis also revealed that over 73,000 bottles of sanitizers and hand wash along with 47,000 face masks were delivered via the platform.

In total, the platform's delivery service delivered 40 million orders across food groceries and medicines, among others.