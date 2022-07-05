Swiggy launches a hunt & sets a bounty on its horse-mounted delivery partner

Neigh! Neigh! Nahi! What a shock it must have been for the Mumbai resident whose Swiggy order was delivered by a guy on a horse!

You read that right. A few days ago, an unrecognised delivery partner, carrying a Swiggy bag, was spotted riding his white steed on the rain-soaked streets of Mumbai.

The video has gone viral and, as admitted by the food delivery startup, has brought it unexpected fame (and publicity).

After concluding its search for the 'ingenious' delivery partner, Swiggy has turned to netizens for help with a Swiggy-wide horse-hunt.

"Who is the young gallant star? Is he riding a Toofan or Bijli? Why is he so determined to cross a busy Mumbai street on a very rainy day?" asked Swiggy in a tongue-in-cheek social media post.

More importantly, "Where did he park his horse when he went to deliver this order?"

In Wild West style, Swiggy has set a bounty of Rs 5,000 in Swiggy Money for the first person to give useful intel about the 'Swiggyman on the horse'.

Let's address the horse in the room 🐴 pic.twitter.com/fZ2ci49GJ0 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) July 5, 2022

The bounty and the hunt is all in jest. Possibly, Swiggy wants to give its 'accidental brand ambassador' a handsome reward.

"Nice idea to be prepared for hike in gas petrol crisis," a Youtube user commented on the video.

A Twitter user said, "You folks should do a poll wrt everyone in favour of horse-delivered food: Yay or Neigh!"

(Lest animal protection agencies come after it), Swiggy has clarified that in the pursuit of more eco-friendly practices, it hasn't replaced its usual delivery vehicles with horses, donkeys, camels, elephants, unicorns...