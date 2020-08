The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs today announced the results of an annual survey of cleanliness, Swachh Survekshan 2020. Indore is the cleanest city of India followed by Surat and Navi Mumbai.

Indore

Surat

Navi Mumbai

Vijayawada

Ahmedabad

Chhattisgarh

Maharashtra

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Punjab

Jharkhand

Haryana

Uttarakhand

Sikkim

Assam

Swachh Survekshan tracks the performance of the Swachh Bharat Mission launched in 2014 with the objective of making urban India 100 percent open defecation free (ODF) along with 100 percent scientific solid waste management.

Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri said, “Swachh Survekshan will continue to help us in sustaining the gains made under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, while providing a comprehensive roadmap to institutionalize the concept of total Swachhata among all our cities. As the performance of cities rightly show, we are well on our way to creating not just a ‘Swachh’ (clean) but a ‘Swasth’ (healthy), ‘Sashakt’ (empowered),‘Sampann’ (prosperous) and Atmanirbhar (self-reliant) New India!”.

Swachh Survekshan 2020 covered 4,242 cities in India, 62 cantonment boards and 92 Ganga towns and was done in twenty-eight days. This is the fifth year of the survey introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2016.