Swabhiman Bharat: My journey feels like a dream, says AR Rahman

Academy Award-winning composer AR Rahman is one of the first names that come to our mind when we talk about Indians making the nation proud on a global stage.

An iconic music composer, who has won everything from the Grammys to Oscars, and made a billion hearts swell with pride - a global ambassador for the nation, for Bharat and its rich musical heritage.

Rahman is busy making music for multiple international projects even as he continues to top the music charts back home. He is also now a filmmaker.