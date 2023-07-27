West Bengal: Supreme Court to hear BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's plea alleging political vendetta

The Supreme Court will hear BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's plea on August 4, alleging political vendetta by West Bengal government, in response to Calcutta High Court's order allowing fresh FIRs against him.

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's plea alleging political vendetta by the West Bengal government. The hearing has been posted for August 4.

The SC on Tuesday, August 4, will hear Adhikari's appeal in response to the Calcutta High Court's order, which permitted the state police to file fresh FIRs against him.

The Calcutta High Court's order, which is now under challenge, had previously provided Adhikari with protection against the filing of new FIRs.

ALSO READ | West Bengal: TMC stages protest claiming man killed by car in convoy of Suvendu Adhikari

Earlier on July 21, the Supreme Court had refused to entertain an appeal from Adhikari challenging the Calcutta High Court's order dismissing his contempt plea against the West Bengal Director General of Police (DGP) and other police officials.

The Calcutta High Court, on November 7, 2022, had dismissed the plea of Adhikari seeking initiation of contempt proceedings against Director General of Police Manoj Malviya and others, including IPS officer Biswajit Ghosh and Kalyan Sarkar, for not permitting him to visit Paschim Medinipur district's Netai village on January 7, 2022, on the anniversary of the killing of nine people despite giving an undertaking.

Adhikari's petition seeking that he be allowed to visit Netai was disposed of on January 5, 2022, by the high court which had said that the petitioner and his security personnel have the right, as citizens of India, to visit not only Netai village but any other place in India, subject to legal restrictions, without violating any provision of law.

The contempt application was filed alleging that the DGP and other officials had deliberately and wilfully violated the order of January 5.

On January 7, 2011, nine villagers, said to be sympathisers of non-Left parties, were shot dead in indiscriminate firings from the house of local CPI(M) leader Rathin Dandapat.

With agency inputs.