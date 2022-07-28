SUV falls into Zuari river in Goa, rescue operation underway

A Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV) carrying around four people fell into the Zuari river from a bridge in South Goa district, the Goa police said. The incident reportedly took place in the wee hours of Thursday.

The police said that the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, fire service along with its personnel had launched an operation to trace the vehicle and its occupants following the accident.

The incident reportedly happened when the SUV tried to overtake a car over the river bridge on a national highway, about 15 km from the state capital Panaji. The SUV rammed into the bridge railings and plunged into the river thereafter.

The bridge is located on a national highway between Margao in South Goa and Panaji. As per eyewitnesses, the car was driven by a woman and had at least four occupants in the vehicle.

With inputs from PTI