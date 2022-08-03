    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Suspected gas leak in Visakhapatnam sickens over 50 workers

    Suspected gas leak in Visakhapatnam sickens over 50 workers

    By Reuters  IST (Published)
    Some of the workers were administered first aid in the medical centre in the SEZ and others were shifted to nearby hospitals, media reported.

    More than 50 women at an apparel manufacturing unit of the Brandix Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near the Indian city of Visakhapatnam fell sick on Tuesday due to a suspected gas leak.
    Some of the workers were administered first aid in the medical centre in the SEZ and others were shifted to nearby hospitals, the newspaper said on Tuesday citing police sources.
    "The gas leak reportedly took place on the premises of Brandix. At present, 53 patients are admitted here. Most of the patients complained of difficulty in breathing, nausea, vomiting," ANI news agency said in a tweet, citing local police and health officials.
    The report added that on June 3, a similar incident occurred in the same place where more than 200 women workers fell unconscious. It was then suspected that ammonia gas leaked from a nearby plant caused the incident.
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
