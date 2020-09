The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has said it has begun the process to arrest Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe.

"Rhea Chakraborty is yet to be formally arrested. The paperwork and other formalities are being completed," KPS Malhotra, Deputy Director, Narcotics Control Bureau Mumbai, was quoted as saying by ANI.