In yet another twist in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, actor Rhea Chakraborty has been accused of being in touch with drug peddlers. The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in its draft charges, said Rhea received multiple deliveries of ganja from a co-accused, including her brother Showik. These drugs were then handed over to Rajput, it claimed.

The draft charges filed by the NCB last month said, "...accused number 10 Rhea Chakroborty received many deliveries of ganja from accused Samuel Miranda, Showik, Dipesh Sawant and others and handed over those deliveries to the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput". Rhea also made payments for those deliveries at the instance of Showik and the late actor between March 2020 and September that year, the draft said.

The NCB had filed the draft charges last month under the Special Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Court against 35 accused. The details of the draft chargesheet were made available on Tuesday.

The draft states that all the accused entered into a criminal conspiracy between March 2020 and December that year -- with each other or in groups -- to procure, purchase, sell and distribute drugs in "high society and Bollywood".

It also said the accused financed drug trafficking and consumed ganja, charas, cocaine and other narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances without valid licence, permit or authorisation within the Mumbai Metropolitan region.

The NCB, therefore, filed charges against the accused under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, including sections 27 and 27 A (financing illicit traffic and harbouring offenders) 28 (punishment for attempts to commit offences), 29 (whoever abets, or is a party to a criminal conspiracy).