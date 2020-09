Rhea Chakraborty was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday afternoon on charges of procuring drugs along with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and paying for the same. The arrest was made under several sections of the Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case taken many twists and turns and here’s a timeline of how the events have unfolded:

September 7: Rhea filed a complaint with Mumbai Police against Sushant’s sister for sending him a fake medical prescription. The case was later transferred to CBI for further investigation.

September 6: Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty issued a statement condemning the arrest of his son, Showik, in connection with drug abuse allegations surrounding actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. He further said, "Congratulations India, you have arrested my son, I'm sure next on the line is my daughter and I don't know who is next thereafter. You have effectively demolished a middle-class family. But of course, for the sake of justice, everything is justified. Jai Hind".

September 5: A Mumbai court sent Rhea Chakraborty's brother Showik and Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda to four days' NCB custody till September 9 and The Narcotics Control Bureau arrested Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's personal staff Dipesh Sawant in a drug-related case.

August 30: CBI questioned Rhea Chakraborty in Special Investigation on issues including the medical treatment and medicines administered to Sushant Singh Rajput and mention of drugs in her chats.

August 27: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) filed a criminal case against Chakraborty and others to probe their alleged dealings in banned drugs, an instance emerging from an investigation being conducted into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput,

August 25: Rajput's flatmate Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant were again called for questioning by the CBI.

August 19: The Supreme Court ordered a CBI investigation into Sushant's death. The apex court also asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far to in the case to the Central agency.

August 11: Rhea informed Supreme Court that Rajput’s case had been blown out of proportion and claimed she was being subjected to “media trial”. She further stated that she should not be made “scapegoat of political agendas”.

August 7: Chakraborty, her chartered accountant Ritesh Shah and her former manager Shruti Modi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it

August 5: The Centre further issued a notification asking CBI to probe Rajput’s case, following Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s request of a probe for the same matter.

July 31: Actor Rhea Chakraborty issued a video statement. She broke her silence and said, “I believe that I will get justice, the truth shall prevail”. She also mentioned that horrible things have been said about her, but she refrains from making comments as the matter is sub-judice. Additionally, the Supreme Court dismissed seeking transfer of the case from Mumbai Police to CBI

July 30: A money laundering case is filed against Rhea Chakraborty and others by the Enforcement Directorate(ED) as per Sushant’s father’s complaint.

July 29: Actor Rhea moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the complaint filed against her to Mumbai. In her petition, she also sought a stay on the probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput's father till the disposal of her plea in the top court.

July 28: Rajput’s father KK Singh lodged a complaint in Bihar against Chakraborty, her family and few others on grounds of abetting his son’s suicide and extorting money under the pretense of love.

7 July-28 July: Various film professionals such as Film director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Filmmaker and YRF chairman Aditya Chopra, film critic Rajeev Masand accused of writing blind articles on Rajput and Dharma Production CEO Apoorva Mehta were summoned and questioned for further investigation by the Mumbai Police.

July 4: As part of the investigation, Mumbai Police sent the cloth allegedly used in the suicide to the forensic lab for a “tensile strength” analysis to test whether it can bear the weight similar to the late actor.

June 25: Mumbai police started investigating the rivalry angle. Shanoo Sharma the casting director working under Yash Raj Films is questioned. The officials further sought details of the actor’s contract with YRF.

June 24: Mumbai Police received the final postmortem report stating, “No struggle marks and external injuries” were found on the actor’s body.

June 18: Actor Rhea Chakraborty was summoned by the Mumbai Police to record her statement in the Bandra Police station in connection to Rajput’s death. Additionally, the investigating officers recorded statements of more than 10 people including Rajput’s family members.

June 16: Maharashtra Home Minister cited that various media reports alleged that Rajput suffered from clinical depression due to professional rivalry. Thus, the Mumbai Police will interrogate the professional animosity angle.

June 16: Kangana Ranaut accused a segment of film industry professionals of not acknowledging Sushant Singh Rajput’s work and suspected foul play in the theory of actor committing suicide.