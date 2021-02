As Mumbai continues to see a surge in the COVID-19 cases, Mayor Kishori Pednekar is mulling to implement lockdown in the city. Maharashtra has reported 3,000 active COVID cases for the sixth straight day as the state government termed the situation as "alarming" and warned of "harsh decisions" after the recent spike.

"It is a matter of concern. Most people travelling in trains do not wear masks. People must take precautions else we would head towards another lockdown. Whether lockdown will be implemented again, it is in the hands of people," said Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai Mayor, as reported by ANI.

On Monday, the number of daily cases stood at 3,365 in Maharashtra, where 4,092 infections, the highest single-day rise since the first week of January, were reported on Sunday. Also, 23 more patients succumbed to the infection, while over 3,100 people recovered from the infection.

The new cases took the COVID-19 tally in the state to 20,67,643, an official statement said in Mumbai. Maharashtra reported 2,216 new cases on February 8 and 2,515 a day later.

On February 10, the number of daily cases surged to 3,451 and the single-day rise has been above the 3,000-mark since then. Apart from Mumbai, Nagpur and Amravati cities in the Vidarbha region reported over 400 new COVID-19 patients in a day on Monday.

Mumbai city continued to report the highest single-day cases in the state with a spike of 493 on Monday, while Nagpur city saw a jump of 415 cases. Amravati city in Vidarbha saw a rise of 405 cases on Monday.

In Mumbai and Aurangabad city, three and two individuals died due to COVID-19, respectively. Out of the total 3,365 new cases, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), accounted for 880.

With this, the total number of cases reported in the MMR -- which includes Mumbai and its satellite towns -- till now has increased to 7,05,441. The region has reported 19,701 deaths till now. The country's financial capital alone has witnessed 3,14,569 cases and 11,422 deaths till now.