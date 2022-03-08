Surat hosts IOC 3.0 conclave by Jainam Broking

Surat, the city of diamonds and textiles, hosted the first-of-it-kind Indian Options Conclave (IOC) 3.0 (Next Generation) to spread advanced knowledge regarding career opportunities for the young generation in the stock market, delta trading, and its strategies with risk management organised by Jainam Group.

Over 9,000 people participated in the IOC 3.0 online and offline, including investors, school and college students from Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Bardoli.

Three back-to-back workshops on the essential topics were planned. Ronak Unadkat, an options trader, spoke on 'Spread Trading and their Adjustment in Different Market Conditions,' Mitesh Patel, a future and options trader, spoke on 'Journey of the Normal Trader to Option Trader,' and Milan Parikh, co-founder and managing director of Jainam Broking Limited, spoke on 'Risk Management in Derivatives.'

The conclave featured an exhibition area where exhibitors from the investment sector presented visitors with content related to option and stock trading, a seminar area where speakers delivered their presentations, and a cafeteria where visitors, audiences, and exhibitors could connect and expand their networking. The entire event was streamed live online, allowing people from various states and towns to participate..

"The goal of this colloquium was to extend the vision of trade options in the field of stock trading among the new generation," said Milan Parikh, managing director and co-founder of Jainam Broking Limited.

Jainam Broking Limited, formerly known as Jainam Share Consultants Private Limited, is a company having a history in the field of investments.