SC warns Centre of 'uncomfortable' action if it fails to clear names for transfer of judges in 10 days

The Supreme Court bench said the government may have a view on new appointments, but to not allow even the transfer of judges is impermissible.

The Supreme Court has asked the Centre to clear names for the transfer of judges in 10 days. The bench warned of "uncomfortable decisions" against the government in case it fails to clear names for transfer of judges soon.

The Supreme Court bench said it is "extremely concerned about how the Centre is not approving even decisions on transfer of judges". It said the government may have a view on new appointments, but to not allow even the transfer of judges is impermissible.

"This will make us take very uncomfortable decisions, don't make us take such a stance. Any delays will result in action that may not be palatable, AG seeks more time. We'll take up the issue after 10 days," the Supreme Court said.

The Supreme Court Collegium and the government have , for long, been at loggerheads over the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and high courts. Last year, it accused the government of "sitting" on the recommended names and not clearing them despite reiterations. It said that once a name has been reiterated by the Collegium, the government has no other option than to approve it.

Arguing against this Collegium system, Law minister Kiren Rijiju said it is an "opaque" and an "alien" concept . He has batted for reforms in the procedure for appointing judges to make the system more "transparent". He argued that no one knows hoe a judge is selected by the Collegium for the elevation to Supreme Court and high courts.

In his reply to the Rajya Sabha on February 2, Kiren Rijiju said there were seven vacancies as on January 30, 2023. "The Supreme Court Collegium (SCC) has recently made seven recommendations to fill up all the vacancies of judges in the Supreme Court.," he said. Also, there are 81 cases pending for more than 25 years in the Supreme Court, as per the data retrieved from the Integrated Case Management Information System (ICMIS) as on January 27, 2023.