Supreme Court verdict on freedom of speech for lawmakers — 'No additional restrictions needed'

In a 4:1 judgment, the Supreme Court said a case could be made of violation of constitutional rights only if a minister’s comment leads to certain acts.

The Supreme Court said on Tuesday that no additional restrictions, other than those prescribed under Article 19(2) of the Constitution, can be imposed on a citizen under the right to freedom of speech and expression. The court said this while hearing pleas seeking restrictions on the freedom of speech of lawmakers and parliamentarians.

"The statement made by a minister can't be vicariously attributed to the government," said the Supreme Court. A five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer said the minister is liable for the statement himself. It also held that a mere statement by a minister "may not be violative of constitutional rights of a person".

In a 4:1 judgment, the Supreme Court noted that only if a minister’s comment leads to certain acts, could a case be made of violation of constitutional rights.

While reading the majority judgment, Justice Ramasubramanian said: "A statement made by a minister, even if traceable to any affairs of state or protecting the government, cannot be attributed vicariously to the government even applying the principle of collective responsibility."

“A mere statement made by a minister inconsistent with the rights of the citizens may not be actionable as a constitutional tort but if it leads to omission or commission of the offence by a public official, then it is a constitutional tort," said Ramasubramanian.

Justice BV Nagarathna wrote a separate dissent judgement on the matter. She, however, agreed with Justice Ramasubramanian on the point that greater restriction cannot be imposed on free speech, in addition to grounds under Article 19(2).

What Justice Nagarathna said in separate verdict

In a separate verdict in the case, Justice Nagarathna said, "For a country like us, freedom of speech and expression is a much needed right so that citizens are well informed and educated on governance."

"Hate Speech in the sense strikes at the foundational values by making the society unequal ands also attacks citizens from diverse backgrounds especially in a country like us that is Bharat… it shall be the duty of every Indian to uphold the dignity of every individual irrespective of religion, caste and also uphold the dignity of women," she said.

She differed on the point of minister's statement being attributed to the government. "Disparaging statements by ministers in official capacity can be vicariously attributed to the government. But, if statement by ministers are stay remarks inconsistent with government stance, then it is to be treated as personal remark. No additional restrictions (are required) on free speech of MPs and MLAs," she said.

Suggesting some solutions to restrain MLAs and MPs from making disparaging remarks, she said it is for Parliament "in its wisdom to enact a law to restrain public functionaries from making disparaging remarks against fellow citizens".

"It is for political parties to control speeches made by their ministers which can be done by forming a code of conduct. Any citizen who feels attacked by such speeches or hate speech by public functionary can approach court for civil remedies," said Justice BV Nagarathna.

(With inputs from News 18, agencies)