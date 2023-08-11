Supreme Court upholds Rajasthan HC’s verdict that barred B.Ed. students from REET-1 exam

The Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teacher (REET) is conducted for recruitment of teachers in government schools in the state. Those who want to teach classes 1 to 5 can appear for the Level 1 exam. Candidates who wish to teach classes 6 to 8 can participate in the REET Level 2 test.

In a major relief for the Rajasthan government, the Supreme Court has given a verdict in its favour in the BSTC-B.Ed case. Upholding the verdict of the Rajasthan High Court, the SC on Friday said that only BSTC certificate holders will be eligible to appear for the Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) Level 1.

A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul rejected the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by the Central Government and the National Council for Teacher Education (NCPE), affirming the Rajasthan High Court ruling.

The SC ruling states that the candidates with B.Ed degrees will be excluded from applying for the post of teachers in primary schools, according to reports.

The controversy originated after the NCTE, in 2018, issued a notification claiming that B.Ed degree holders were eligible for the REET Level 1 recruitment. On the other hand, the state government allowed only basic school teaching certificate (BSTC) course candidates to appear for the recruitment. The dispute soon reached the Rajasthan High Court.

The Rajasthan High Court first allowed B.Ed candidates to sit for the exam, as per a Times of India report. But, it directed that the results be put on hold till the matter was cleared. In 2021, the court ruled that B.Ed degree holders were not eligible for the Level 1 teacher recruitment. However, the HC held that the B.Ed. degree holders will be eligible for the REET Level 2 exam.

The matter then reached the apex court, with the Central government appealing against the Rajasthan High Court’s verdict.

After the SC verdict lakhs of B.Ed. degree holders could be affected and the ruling could have an effect in other states as well.

What is REET?