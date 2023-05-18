Twitter users have expressed mixed reactions to the Supreme Court's decision on Jallikattu. While some are happy with the verdict, emphasising the need to preserve cultural traditions, others have raised concerns about animal cruelty.

The Supreme Court has upheld the validity of the state laws allowing the traditional bull-taming festival Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. A five-judge Constitution bench, led by Justice K M Joseph, upheld Tamil Nadu’s amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, according to Bar and Bench.

The Constitution Bench of Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar held that there is no flaw in the amendments made by the state government.

“It is a bovine sport and participation will be allowed as per the rules. The Act is not relatable to Article 48 of the Constitution. The incidental impact may fall upon certain types of bulls affecting agricultural activity but it is referable, in pith and substance, to Entry 17, List III of the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India," the judgment said, the Bar and Bench report added.

The Constitution Bench also upheld the state laws allowing bull cart rating, Kambala, in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

All appeals contesting the legality of state legislation that permits bullock carts and Jallikattu competitions were rejected by the court. Various parties, including the Animal Welfare Board, PETA, CUPA, Federation of Indian Animal Protection Organisations and Animal Equality, and Union of India, had challenged the amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin hailed the Supreme Court's verdict on Jallikattu, describing it as a historic moment for the state. He said that the verdict has recognised the significance of Jallikattu in showcasing the bravery and cultural heritage of Tamil Nadu.

He announced plans to construct a large Jallikattu ground at Alanganallur and declared that the victory of Jallikattu will be celebrated during the Tamil festival of Pongal in January.

In 2017, the Tamil Nadu government issued an ordinance amending the Central Act to permit Jallikattu, which was later ratified by the President. PETA and several other organisations contested this move, arguing its unconstitutionality.

During a hearing in 2018, the court decided that the petitions challenging the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Tamil Nadu Amendment) Act, 2017, required the consideration of a larger bench due to substantial constitutional interpretation questions involved.

Twitter users have expressed mixed reactions to the Supreme Court's decision on Jallikattu. While some are happy with the verdict, emphasising the need to preserve cultural traditions, others have raised concerns about animal cruelty and questioned the consistency of secularism in allowing certain festivals.

One user wrote, “I am happy !!! We need to preserve our heritage & culture all across India. These PETA guys are here simply to destroy our traditions.”

While another user wrote, “Jallikattu is animal cruelty, but Bakra Eid is the animal-friendly festival? Height of secularism.”

Jallikattu, also known as “Eruthazhuvuthal,” is a bull-taming sport primarily observed in the Jallikattu belt encompassing Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Theni, Pudukkottai, and Dindigul districts of Tamil Nadu. It is an integral part of the Tamil harvest festival, Pongal, and is celebrated during the second week of January.