Twitter users have expressed mixed reactions to the Supreme Court's decision on Jallikattu. While some are happy with the verdict, emphasising the need to preserve cultural traditions, others have raised concerns about animal cruelty.

The Supreme Court has upheld the validity of the state laws allowing the traditional bull-taming festival Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu. A five-judge Constitution bench, led by Justice K M Joseph, upheld Tamil Nadu’s amendments to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, according to Bar and Bench.

Supreme Court permits Jallikattu; upholds Tamil Nadu amendments to Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act#SupremeCourt #SupremeCourtOfIndia #Jallikattu Read more here: https://t.co/2YjVmZnGzb pic.twitter.com/51j1iGHwET— Bar & Bench (@barandbench) May 18, 2023

The Constitution Bench of Justices KM Joseph, Ajay Rastogi, Aniruddha Bose, Hrishikesh Roy and CT Ravikumar held that there is no flaw in the amendments made by the state government.

ALSO READ |