Supreme Court upholds 10% reservation under EWS quota: What is it? Explained

By CNBCTV18.com

The validity of the EWS Quota under the 103rd Constitutional Amendment was challenged by portioners in the court.

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court, on Monday, upheld the 103rd Constitution Amendment providing a 10 percent reservation quota for the economically weaker sections (EWS) from unreserved categories. Through this, beneficiaries can avail of the quota for admission to central institutions and Central government jobs. A five-judge constitution bench of Chief Justice UU Lalit and Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, S Ravindra Bhat, Bela M Trivedi and JB Pardiwala ruled that the provisions of the concerned amendment are not in violation of the Constitution in a 3-2 verdict.

What is the EWS Quota?

The Central Government put forth the 10 percent reservation quota for candidates in the economically weaker sections (EWS) sections of the society for admissions and government jobs with the 103rd Constitution amendment. The amendment was passed in January 2019 and through it Articles 15(6) and 16(6) were inserted in the Constitution for the reservation.

The amendment empowers state governments to provide reservations in college admissions and government jobs based on criteria of economic backwardness.

What are the criteria and who can avail of EWS quota benefits?

Under EWS quota, “Persons belonging to the general category with an annual gross household income of up to Rs 8 lakh are eligible for the reservation, excluding families that own over 5 acres of agricultural land, a house over 1,000 square feet, a plot of over 100-yards in a notified municipal area or over a 200-yards plot in a non-notified municipal area.”

Why was the EWS reservation challenged?

As many as 40 petitions were heard by the Supreme Court against the policy.

The petitioners called the amendment “an attack on the constitutional vision of social justice” and “a fraud on the Constitution.” They argued that the policy will hinder equality of opportunity and it violates the basic structure of the Constitution by breaching the 50 percent ceiling for reservation fixed by the Supreme Court ruling of the Mandal Commission case.

How did the Supreme Court test the validity of the EWS Quota?

While delivering the verdict the bench considered three broad questions to test the validity of the EWS quota:

1. Whether the 103rd Constitution Amendment breaches the basic structure of the Constitution and does it permit the state to make special provisions of reservation, based on economic criteria.

2. Whether the EWS quota can be said to breach the basic structure by permitting the state to make special provisions in relation to admission to private unaided institutions.

3. Is the 103rd amendment constitutional in excluding SC, ST, and OBC from the scope of EWS reservation?

Member of the 5-judge panel, Justice Bhat upheld the 103rd amendment for the first two questions, however, he stated that for the third question, the amendment needs to go. CJI UU Lalit also expressed his dissent on the judgement.

The verdict was delivered with a majority of 3:2 verdict and the EWS Quota was upheld.