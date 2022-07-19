Supreme Court transfers pleas against Agnipath scheme to Delhi HC

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to hear pleas challenging the Agnipath scheme for the armed forces and directed it to the Delhi High Court.

The apex court held that it wants a considered view of a high court before deciding the matter. The top court also directed all such pleas in other high courts to be given the option of being transferred to the Delhi High Court. The court also the Delhi High Court to hear and decide the issue expeditiously.

"The Constitution provides for such a plea to be moved first in the high court as the case is also pending before it. Why should we be denied the benefit of a well-considered view of the high court? Pan-India problems do not mean that the case should automatically move to the Supreme Court. There is no question of entertaining the issue at this stage," a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant and AS Bopanna observed.

The Agnipath scheme, announced on June 14, provides for the recruitment of youth between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for only four years with a provision to retain 25 percent of them for 15 more years. Later, the government extended the upper age limit to 23 years for recruitment this year.