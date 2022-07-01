Nupur Sharma single-handedly responsible for what is happening in country, says SC | Top quotes

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television debate on the Gyanvapi mosque row.

A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala said Sharma was "single-handedly responsible" for fanning flames across India and should apologise to the whole nation.

The remarks came as the apex court refused to entertain a plea by Sharma seeking the transfer of FIRs against her across the country to Delhi. The Bench said: "The petition smacks of her arrogance, that the Magistrates of the country are too small for her."

She has now withdrawn her plea from the court.

Here are the top quotes from SC from the hearing:

"Nupur Sharma is single-handedly responsible for what is happening in the country."

"Sharma should apologise to the whole country. Conscience of the court is not satisfied."

"If you (Sharma) are a spokesperson of a party, it is not a license to say things like this."

"What has Delhi police done? Don't make us open our mouths?"

"What was the TV debate for? Only fan an agenda? Why did they choose a sub-judice topic?"

"If there is a misuse of the debate, the first thing she should have done was to file an FIR against the anchor."

"She was too late to withdraw...and that too she withdraws conditionally, saying if sentiments hurt."

When the Delhi Police replied that Sharma has joined the probe after an FIR was registered, the court said, "Then what happened. There must have been a red carpet for you. A red carpet!"