Nupur Sharma single-handedly responsible for what is happening in country, says SC | Top quotes

The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on suspended Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma for her controversial remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television debate on the Gyanvapi mosque row.
A Bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala said Sharma was "single-handedly responsible" for fanning flames across India and should apologise to the whole nation.
The remarks came as the apex court refused to entertain a plea by Sharma seeking the transfer of FIRs against her across the country to Delhi. The Bench said: "The petition smacks of her arrogance, that the Magistrates of the country are too small for her."
She has now withdrawn her plea from the court.
