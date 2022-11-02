SC to hear plea against CJI-designate Justice DY Chandrachud

Mini
A bench headed by Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit said instead of Thursday, it will hear the petition at 12.45 pm when a lawyer mentioned the case for hearing on Thursday.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday decided to hear during the day a plea seeking to restrain the senior most judge, Justice DY Chandrachud, from taking oath as the Chief Justice of India on November 9.
“Get the paper books for my brother and sister (Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi). We will list the matter at 12.45 pm today itself,” the CJI said.
Justice Chandrachud, the CJI-designate, will take oath as the 50th Chief Justice of India on November 9.
