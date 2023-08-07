Supreme Court sets up committee of ex-judges to monitor probe in Manipur violence

The Supreme Court on Monday set up a high power committee of retired high court judges to monitor investigations in ethnic clashes in Manipur. A bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud said the committee will be headed by former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal and include Justices (retd) Shalini P Joshi and Asha Menon to oversee measures for relief, rehabilitation, rebuilding homesteads and places of worship.

The court said all adequate security should be provided for the committee headed by Justice Mittal. The bench, also comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, said the effort of the apex court is to restore a sense of confidence and faith in the rule of law in the state.

Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh appeared before the bench to answer queries on the ethnic violence and the steps taken by the administration so far to check it. Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the state government, submitted a report, which the apex court had sought on August 1, on issues including the segregation of cases.

On the investigation of the cases of rape and sexual assault, the apex court directed that there shall be five officers of at least Deputy SP rank who will be brought into the CBI from various states. These officers will also be functioning within the four corners of the infrastructure and administrative structure of the CBI. The court has appointed ex-Maharashtra DGP Dattatrey Padsalgikar to oversee police probes.

The bench is hearing around 10 petitions related to the spiralling violence, including those seeking court-monitored probe into cases, besides measures for relief and rehabilitation. Ethnic clashes between Kukis and Meiteis broke out in Manipur on May 3, and have been continuing for the last three months, claiming over 160 lives.

With inputs from PTI