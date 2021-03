The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to all the state governments and sought their response on whether reservation could be allowed beyond 50 percent. The apex court to recommence the day-to-day hearing in the matter from March 15.

The five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Ashok Bhushan heard pleas challenging the Maharashtra State Reservation for Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act.

Adjourning the matter, the top court said, "The States will have to be issued notice so that no prejudice is caused to states. We accept submissions of Mr. Mukul Rohatgi, Kapil Sibal and Dr AM Singhvi. We will issue notice to all states today through standing counsel and adjourn matter."

The copy will be updated soon.