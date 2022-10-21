    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homeindia News

    SC seeks ED response on Kapil Wadhawan's bail plea on medical grounds

    SC seeks ED response on Kapil Wadhawan's bail plea on medical grounds

    SC seeks ED response on Kapil Wadhawan's bail plea on medical grounds
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By PTI  IST (Updated)

    Mini

    According to the CBI and ED, Yes Bank invested around Rs 3,700 crore in short term non-convertible debentures of DHFL between April and June 2018.

    The Supreme Court on Friday sought response from the Enforcement Directorate on a plea seeking interim bail by former Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL) CMD Kapil Wadhawan who has been accused of money laundering in the multi-crore Yes Bank fraud case. A bench of Justices K M Joseph and Hrishikesh Roy asked the agency to file its reply within a week.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    How Koo fired up Kashmiri Taekwondo star Danish Manzoor's Olympic goals

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    A look at returns of Dhanteras day gold buying — should you invest now?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    Gambling online during Diwali? Here's how your winnings will be taxed

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    Vikram Samvat 2079: All you need to know about Muhurat trading

    IST2 Min(s) Read

    "Counsel for the respondent seeks time to file a response. Put up for hearing on November 2," the bench said. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for Wadhawan, told the court that he had five surgeries and sought interim bail on medical grounds.
    They were arrested by the ED on May 14 under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The ED had slapped PMLA charges against the two and in this case after studying a CBI FIR filed in March in connection with alleged suspicious loans granted by Yes Bank and the quid pro quo between its co-promoter Rana Kapoor and the Wadhawan brothers - Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan.
    According to the CBI and ED, Yes Bank invested around Rs 3,700 crore in short term non-convertible debentures of DHFL between April and June 2018.
    Also Read:DHFL, ex-CMD Kapil and director Dheeraj Wadhawan booked by CBI in Rs 34,615 crore bank fraud
    (Edited by : Sangam Singh)
    First Published:  IST
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL)enforcement directorate (ED)Kapil WadhawanSupreme Court

    Previous Article

    Army chopper crashes at Migging in Arunachal Pradesh

    Next Article

    Piyush Goyal says India-UK trade deal on track but 'will wait and watch'

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng