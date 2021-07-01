Supreme Court seeks Centre's response for imposing President Rule in Bengal over post-poll violence

After multiple reports of violence in West Bengal after the assembly election results on May 2, the Supreme Court on July 1 agreed to hear a plea seeking imposition of President's Rule in the state.

The petition seeks direction to the Centre to deploy armed/paramilitary forces to help administrative authorities in restoring normalcy in the eastern state. The petitioners have also demanded that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) be set up to probe the reasons behind the post-poll violence.

Moreover, the plea sought to central and state governments to award compensation to the victims and their family members after finding out about the nature of loss sustained by them in post-poll violence

According to news agency PTI, a bench of Justices Vineet Saran and Dinesh Maheshwari issued notice to the Centre, West Bengal and Election Commission of India on the plea by Ranjana Agnihotri, a UP based practicing lawyer and social worker Jitender Singh.

Any notice was, however, not issued to the fourth respondent Mamata Banerjee as the president of Trinamool Congress Party (TMC).

The petition alleges “thousands of residents of West Bengal are being terrorized, penalised and tortured by the workers of TMC for supporting the opposition party- Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) during the assembly poll,” according to PTI.

As per the plea, after poll results were announced, TMC supporters and workers started "creating chaos, unrest and set the house and properties of Hindus on fire, looted and plundered their belongings for the simple reason that they had supported BJP in Assembly election,” Live Law reported.

It added that state authorities have not taken appropriate action due to which the life, liberty, dignity of the women and children are in peril and the future of Hindu residents is in jeopardy.

The plea stated that at least 15 BJP workers / sympathisers/supporters have lost their lives and several were seriously injured in an attempt “to create terror and disorder in the society.”

It also alleged that during the assembly polls in April, the TMC contested the elections purely on a communal basis arousing the feelings of the Muslims and appealing to them to remain united and vote for their party for their better future.

The plea sought from the court directing the central government to exercise its power conferred by Article 355 and Article 356 keeping in view the deteriorating condition posing a threat to sovereignty and integrity of India.

(With text inputs from PTI)