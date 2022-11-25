English
    Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on same sex marriage

    By Ashmit Kumar  Nov 25, 2022 1:47 PM IST (Published)

    The bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli was hearing pleas filed by two gay couples seeking to strike down of provisions of the Special Marriage Act that bar same sex marriage.

    The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Centre seeking its stance on same-sex marriage. The apex court agreed to hear a plea seeking recognition of the right of same-sex couples to marry.

    The lead petition was by Supriyo Chakraborty and Abhay Dang, and another by gay couple Parth Phiroze Mehrotra and Uday Raj.
    The petitioner said, "Being able to marry has implications for individual liberty, finance, succession rights, adoption. Every facet of our existence is dependent on formalising union through legal marriage. How can I protect my family without legal recognition of rights flowing from a formal marriage."
