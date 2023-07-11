SC strikes down extension to ED Director SK Mishra

SC holds that the Centre's extension to SK Mishra is invalid in law. In May, the SC reserved its judgment on a plea challenging the extension of Mishra's term. This was the third extension granted to Mishra as Director of the Enforcement Directorate, having first been appointed in November 2018 for a two-year term.

The Supreme Court (SC) has struck down the one-year extension given to Sanjay Kumar Mishra as Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2022. The court has held that the extension is invalid in law, and has directed Mishra to demit office by July 31.

In May, the SC reserved its judgment on a plea challenging the extension of Mishra's term. This was the third extension granted to Mishra as Director of the Enforcement Directorate , having first been appointed in November 2018 for a two-year term. At the time of the November 2022 extension , the Centre had submitted to the court that his term would not be extended again beyond November 2023.

The November 2022 extension had been challenged in court on grounds that the extension goes against a 2021 SC judgment that barred any more extension to Mishra. However, the Centre had promulgated an ordinance in November 2021 that effectively nullified this judgment. In court, the Centre defended the November 2022 extension on grounds that India's evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was still pending.

In its latest judgment, the bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol has held that while the government was at liberty to amend the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) Act to allow extraordinary extensions to appointment tenures and while the legislature is competent to legislate on the issue, it cannot annul orders issued by the Supreme Court. The apex court has held that its 2021 order was clear that no further extension should be granted to SK Mishra.

It has also said that the only reason SK Mishra was being allowed to hold office till July 31, 2023, was to ensure a smooth transition ahead of India's evaluation by the FATF. Under the FATF, a country’s systems and processes aimed at combatting money laundering and terror financing are evaluated by peer countries for implementation and effectiveness. The Enforcement Directorate is regarded by the government as a major tool in its fight against money laundering, and a complete evaluation can take up to 18 months.

“In view of FATF peer review and to enable a smooth transition, ED Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra's tenure will be till July 31, 2023," the Supreme Court said in its order.

This verdict comes on a batch of petitions filed by political leaders including Randeep Singh Surjewala & Jaya Thakur of the Congress and Mahua Moitra & Saket Gokhale of the TMC.