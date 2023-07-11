CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeindia NewsSC strikes down extension to ED Director SK Mishra

SC strikes down extension to ED Director SK Mishra

SC strikes down extension to ED Director SK Mishra
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 3:10:51 PM IST (Updated)

SC holds that the Centre's extension to SK Mishra is invalid in law. In May, the SC reserved its judgment on a plea challenging the extension of Mishra's term. This was the third extension granted to Mishra as Director of the Enforcement Directorate, having first been appointed in November 2018 for a two-year term.

The Supreme Court (SC) has struck down the one-year extension given to Sanjay Kumar Mishra as Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2022. The court has held that the extension is invalid in law, and has directed Mishra to demit office by July 31.

In May, the SC reserved its judgment on a plea challenging the extension of Mishra's term. This was the third extension granted to Mishra as Director of the Enforcement Directorate, having first been appointed in November 2018 for a two-year term. At the time of the November 2022 extension, the Centre had submitted to the court that his term would not be extended again beyond November 2023.
The November 2022 extension had been challenged in court on grounds that the extension goes against a 2021 SC judgment that barred any more extension to Mishra. However, the Centre had promulgated an ordinance in November 2021 that effectively nullified this judgment. In court, the Centre defended the November 2022 extension on grounds that India's evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was still pending.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X