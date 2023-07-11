SC strikes down extension to ED Director SK Mishra

By CNBCTV18.com

SC holds that the Centre's extension to SK Mishra is invalid in law. In May, the SC reserved its judgment on a plea challenging the extension of Mishra's term. This was the third extension granted to Mishra as Director of the Enforcement Directorate, having first been appointed in November 2018 for a two-year term.

The Supreme Court (SC) has struck down the one-year extension given to Sanjay Kumar Mishra as Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2022. The court has held that the extension is invalid in law, and has directed Mishra to demit office by July 31.

In May, the SC reserved its judgment on a plea challenging the extension of Mishra's term. This was the third extension granted to Mishra as Director of the Enforcement Directorate , having first been appointed in November 2018 for a two-year term. At the time of the November 2022 extension , the Centre had submitted to the court that his term would not be extended again beyond November 2023. The November 2022 extension had been challenged in court on grounds that the extension goes against a 2021 SC judgment that barred any more extension to Mishra. However, the Centre had promulgated an ordinance in November 2021 that effectively nullified this judgment. In court, the Centre defended the November 2022 extension on grounds that India's evaluation by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) was still pending.