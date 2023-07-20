CNBC TV18
Supreme Court refers Delhi ordinance issue to five-judge Constitution bench

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 20, 2023 4:28:43 PM IST (Updated)

This decision comes after the SC had on Monday said that it is “inclined” to send the Delhi government’s plea, challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre’s ordinance to a Constitution Bench. The Constitution bench of SC is a bench of five judges or more to deal with constitutional issues.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday referred the Delhi government’s petition challenging the Centre’s services ordinance to a five-judge Constitution bench.

This decision comes after the SC had on Monday said that it is “inclined” to send the Delhi government’s plea, challenging the constitutional validity of the Centre’s ordinance to a Constitution Bench. The Constitution bench of SC is a bench of five judges or more to deal with constitutional issues.
Delhi government, however, had opposed the reference of the issue to a constitutional bench and sought hearings by a regular bench to address "paralysis" in administration.
On the Other hand, Delhi LG Vinai Kumar Saxena and well as the centre had supported the call for reference to a constitutional bench.
The Delhi Government had approached the SC against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 (Impugned Ordinance) that was introduced on May 19 this year and appealead for an immediate interim stay.
First Published: Jul 20, 2023 4:26 PM IST
