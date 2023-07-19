SC grants bail to activist Teesta Setalvad in 2002 Gujarat riots case

The Supreme Court, while granting bail to Setalvad, said she shouldn't make any attempt to influence the witnesses in the case. Justice BR Gavai also questioned the motives and timing of Setalvad's arrest during the hearing of the case.

The Supreme Court (SC) granted bail to activist Teesta Setalvad on Wednesday in connection with her alleged role in fabricating evidence in the 2002 Gujarat riots case.

A three-judge bench comprising Justices AS Bopanna, BR Gavai and Dipankar Datta set aside the previous order of the Gujarat High Cour t which had denied Setalvad bail.

The apex court has also said that Setalvad shouldn't make any attempt to influence the witnesses in the case. "The passport of the appellant already surrendered will be in custody of session court. The appellant shall not make any attempt to influence witnesses and shall stay away from them," the bench said.

SC said a charge sheet has been filed in the case against Setalvad and her custodial interrogation is not necessary.

Justice BR Gavai also questioned the motives and timing of Setalvad's arrest during the hearing of the case. "What were you doing till 2022? What investigation have you done from June 24 and June 25 that you decided she has done something so heinous as to warrant her arrest?"

Setalvad was taken into custody on June 25, 2022, along with former IPS officers RB Sreekumar and Sanjiv Bhatt in a case registered by the Ahmedabad crime branch. The FIR alleged Setalvad for allegedly fabricating evidence to frame innocent people in the post-Godhra riots cases.

Later, an Ahmedabad sessions court had on July 30 last year rejected the bail applications of both Setalvad and Sreekumar, saying their release will send a message to wrongdoers. The Supreme Court has protected Setalvad from arrest since July 1, 2023, after putting the high court order on hold.

Earlier this month, Setalvad was asked to surrender immediately by the Gujarat high court after it rejected her bail plea.