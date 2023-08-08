SC dismisses PILs seeking guidelines to regulate TV news channels

SC was hearing PILs filed by Delhi-based lawyer Reepak Kansal and another by filmmaker Nilesh Navalakha and activist Nitin Memane. The petitions also demanded an independent board for grievance redressal related to content aired on channels.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday refused to entertain two PILs seeking guidelines for the regulation of TV news channels. A Bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Sanjay Karol said the freedom of speech and expression of media channels is important and added that viewers were free skip viewing such channels. The petitions also demanded an independent board for grievance redressal related to content aired on channels.

"Who compels you to watch all these channels? If you do not like them, then do not watch them. When some wrong thing is shown, it is also about perception. Is there no freedom of expression? Even if we say no media trials, how can we stop things on the internet and all? How can we grant such prayers? Who takes it seriously, tell us? There is freedom not to press the TV button," Justice Oka said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

"In a lighter vein, what all is said about judges on social media, Twitter; we do not take it seriously. Who will lay down guidelines? Tell your clients not to watch these news channels, and do something better with their time," bench added.